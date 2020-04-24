UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 In 2 Pakistanis Claim To Have Heard The Entire Coronavirus Public Awareness Message That Is Played When Making A Call From Mobile Phone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:58 PM

1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire coronavirus public awareness message that is played when making a call from mobile phone

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire coronavirus public awareness message that is played when making a call from mobile phone

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire coronavirus public awareness message that is played when making a call from mobile phone.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “There is a public services message being played whenever you make a call through mobile phone.

Did you listen to the entire message, listen to some of the message or not listen to the message at all?” In response, 50% said they listened to the entire message, 16% claimed to listen to part of the message while 34% said they did not listen to the message at all.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Gallup Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Want to Spend Quality Time with Your Loved Ones? H ..

4 minutes ago

US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,6 ..

16 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

17 minutes ago

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

30 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

43 minutes ago

Crude lifted by Iran-US tension but virus impact h ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.