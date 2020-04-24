According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire coronavirus public awareness message that is played when making a call from mobile phone

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “There is a public services message being played whenever you make a call through mobile phone.

Did you listen to the entire message, listen to some of the message or not listen to the message at all?” In response, 50% said they listened to the entire message, 16% claimed to listen to part of the message while 34% said they did not listen to the message at all.