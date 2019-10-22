1 in 2 Pakistanis say they were able to fulfill the sacrificial obligation on Eid-ul-Adha this year

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 49% of Pakistanis say they were able to fulfill the sacrificial obligation on Eid-ul-Adha this year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd October, 2019)



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell if you or anyone in your household sacrificed an animal on Eid-ul-Adha this year?” In response, 49% said yes, 50% said no, and 1% did not know/did not respond.