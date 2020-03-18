1 in 2 respondents of a global survey believe that men earn more for a job compared to women. Nearly equal proportion of Pakistanis (49%) share the view

According to WIN World Survey (an association of survey firms), 50% respondents over the world say that men earn more than women for the same job

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020) According to WIN World Survey (an association of survey firms), 50% respondents over the world say that men earn more than women for the same job.

This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.



A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Do you feel that men and women earn the same for a same job?” 50% of respondents in participating countries say that men earn more for the same job, 5% said women earn more, while 39% respondents felt that both men and women earn equally for the same job.