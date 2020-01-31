1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the constitution is treason while another 12% do not have any opinion in this regard

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 36% Pakistanis do not think revoking the constitution is treason while another 12% do not have any opinion in this regard.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 36% Pakistanis do not think revoking the constitution is treason while another 12% do not have any opinion in this regard.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the opinion that revoking the constitution is treason, while others say that it is not treason.

What is your opinion on this?” In response, 52% agreed saying they revoking the constitution is treason, 36% believed that revoking the constitution is not treason and 12% said they do not know/did not wish to respond.