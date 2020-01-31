UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 In 3 Pakistanis Do Not Think Revoking The Constitution Is Treason While Another 12% Do Not Have Any Opinion In This Regard

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:32 PM

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the constitution is treason while another 12% do not have any opinion in this regard

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 36% Pakistanis do not think revoking the constitution is treason while another 12% do not have any opinion in this regard.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 36% Pakistanis do not think revoking the constitution is treason while another 12% do not have any opinion in this regard.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the opinion that revoking the constitution is treason, while others say that it is not treason.

What is your opinion on this?” In response, 52% agreed saying they revoking the constitution is treason, 36% believed that revoking the constitution is not treason and 12% said they do not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

9 minutes ago

Snooker's China Open postponed due to coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Two First Cases of New Deadly Coronavirus Register ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lower House to Delay Visit to China From M ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police recover 20 stolen vehicles, over ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir solidarity day marked at school

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.