1 in 3 Pakistanis sacrificed a Goat on Eid ul Adha this year

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 35% of Pakistanis sacrificed a goat on Eid ul Adha this year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 35% of Pakistanis sacrificed a goat on Eid ul Adha this year.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces who claim to have sacrificed an animal was asked, “Which animal did you sacrifice?” In response, 35% said Goat, 27% said Cow, 25% said share in Cow/Ox, 11% said Ox, 5% said Sheep and 1% said Camel.