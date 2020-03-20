1 in 4 (25%) Pakistanis claim that their case in court has been going on for over fifteen years

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 25% Pakistanis claim that their case in court has been going on for over fifteen years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 25% Pakistanis claim that their case in court has been going on for over fifteen years.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How long has a cased filed by you/filed against you in court been going on for?” In response, 26% said the case had been going on for a year and 25% said more than 15 years.