1 In 4 (25%) Pakistanis Claim That Their Case In Court Has Been Going On For Over Fifteen Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:28 AM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 25% Pakistanis claim that their case in court has been going on for over fifteen years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 25% Pakistanis claim that their case in court has been going on for over fifteen years.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How long has a cased filed by you/filed against you in court been going on for?” In response, 26% said the case had been going on for a year and 25% said more than 15 years.

