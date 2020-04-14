According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 5 ATM users claim they had to wait for over 10 minutes in a queue for their last transaction

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 1 in 5 ATM users claim they had to wait for over 10 minutes in a queue for their last transaction.



A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces who answered in the affirmative about using an ATM card was further asked, “Please tell, how long did you have to wait to use the ATM?” In response, 22% said less than 5 minutes, 30% said 5 minutes, 9% said 6-8 minutes, 18% said 9-10 minutes, 11% said 11-15 minutes and 9% said more than 15 minutes.