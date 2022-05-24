UrduPoint.com

1 In 8 Suffer Heart Inflammation After Hospitalisation With Covid: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 10:03 PM

1 in 8 suffer heart inflammation after hospitalisation with Covid: Study

One in eight people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 between May 2020 and March 2021 were later diagnosed with myocarditis, or heart inflammation, according to major new research into Covid's clinical long-term effects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :One in eight people who were hospitalised with Covid-19 between May 2020 and March 2021 were later diagnosed with myocarditis, or heart inflammation, according to major new research into Covid's clinical long-term effects.

The study, published in journal Nature Medicine, suggests that it is the severity of the Covid-19 infection itself which is most closely correlated to the severity of a patient's long Covid symptoms, rather than pre-existing health problems, as speculated so far.

The largest study of its kind to date was led by the University of Glasgow and followed for one year, in real time, 159 patients after they were hospitalised with Covid-19, Medical Daily reported.

The results showed that hospitalisation with Covid was found to cause a number of long-term health problems. Besides heart inflammation, inflammation across the body and damage to the other organs such as the kidneys was also common.

Exercise capacity and health related quality of life were markedly impaired initially after discharge from hospital and remained reduced one to two months after discharge - this was especially the case in patients with heart inflammation.

During a period of 450 days after discharge from hospital, one in seven patients died or were readmitted to hospital, and two in three patients required outpatient care.

Being hospitalised with Covid-19 was also associated with a worse health-related quality of life as well as with anxiety and depression.

"Covid-19 is a multi-system disease, and our study shows that injury on the heart, lungs and kidneys can be seen after initial hospitalisation in scans and blood tests. These results bridge a vital knowledge gap between our current understanding of post-Covid-19 syndromes, such as Long Covid, and objective evidence of ongoing disease," Professor Colin Berry, Professor of Cardiology and Imaging at the University.

Related Topics

Died Glasgow March May 2020 From Blood Depression

Recent Stories

Hirt wins stage 16 of Giro, Carapaz retains lead

Hirt wins stage 16 of Giro, Carapaz retains lead

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks report from chief secretar ..

Lahore High Court seeks report from chief secretary, IGP

2 minutes ago
 No decision yet to shutdown mobile, internet servi ..

No decision yet to shutdown mobile, internet services: Spokesperson Interior

2 minutes ago
 Khwaja Asif condemns police raid at Nasira Javed's ..

Khwaja Asif condemns police raid at Nasira Javed's residence

2 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 150765 cuseces water

IRSA releases 150765 cuseces water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.