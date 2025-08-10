1 injured in Rawalpindi house fire caused by gas cylinder explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A gas leak led to a cylinder explosion that sparked a house fire in Dhoke Ali Akbar, Rawalpindi early Sunday morning, leaving one man injured.

Rescue 1122 officials confirmed that a gas cylinder blast caused a fire in a house in Dhoke Ali Akbar, resulting in serious injuries to one man, a local news channel reported.

Rescue teams reported that the explosion occurred due to a gas leakage that had built up overnight, eventually igniting and causing a powerful blast.

The resulting fire quickly spread through parts of the house, causing significant damage, rescue official added.

A man who was inside at the time suffered burn injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Emergency responders managed to reach the scene quickly and brought the fire under control before it could spread to nearby houses.

Officials urged the public to regularly check gas connections and cylinders, especially during the early morning hours when such leaks are more likely to go unnoticed.