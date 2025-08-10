1 Injured In Rawalpindi House Fire Caused By Gas Cylinder Explosion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A gas leak led to a cylinder explosion that sparked a house fire in Dhoke Ali Akbar, Rawalpindi early Sunday morning, leaving one man injured.
Rescue 1122 officials confirmed that a gas cylinder blast caused a fire in a house in Dhoke Ali Akbar, resulting in serious injuries to one man, a local news channel reported.
Rescue teams reported that the explosion occurred due to a gas leakage that had built up overnight, eventually igniting and causing a powerful blast.
The resulting fire quickly spread through parts of the house, causing significant damage, rescue official added.
A man who was inside at the time suffered burn injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Emergency responders managed to reach the scene quickly and brought the fire under control before it could spread to nearby houses.
Officials urged the public to regularly check gas connections and cylinders, especially during the early morning hours when such leaks are more likely to go unnoticed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP
First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 injured in Rawalpindi house fire caused by gas cylinder explosion1 minute ago
-
Indian Air Chief’s remarks a failed attempt to revive Modi’s politics: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
Revisiting political struggle for Pakistan’s independence as KP turns white and green31 minutes ago
-
Independence day brings vibrant flags, trendy fashion & festive deals to cities nationwide41 minutes ago
-
Jaffer express train derails near Spezand Quetta after explosion, all passengers safe41 minutes ago
-
COAS visits USA, meets senior political, military leadership41 minutes ago
-
Patriotic pride on wheels: Car decoration trend heats up ahead of Independence Day41 minutes ago
-
Twin cities ablaze with patriotism as kids' accessories stalls spring up ahead of Independence Day41 minutes ago
-
Doors to Ghandhara Civilization swing open in KP’s grand Independence Day gesture41 minutes ago
-
Independence Day unites nation despite political differences: Sharjeel41 minutes ago
-
Media awareness crucial for future generation to understand Pakistan’s history, says Secretary Imr ..41 minutes ago
-
Sports infrastructure being modernized in DI Khan under KP govt’s vision41 minutes ago