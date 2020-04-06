UrduPoint.com
1 Kg Drug Recovered In Police Raid In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1 kg drug from his possession here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1 kg drug from his possession here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action Pirwadhi Police arrested Waqar Khan and recovered 1 kg drugs from him.

Police have registered a case against him.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal businesses.

