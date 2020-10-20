1 kg explosive used in bomb blast in Shireen Jinnah Colony: CTD

In-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Civil Line Karachi Raja Umar Khattab said that around 1 kg explosive was used in a bomb blast which took place in Shireen Jinnah on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :In-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Civil Line Karachi Raja Umar Khattab said that around 1 kg explosive was used in a bomb blast which took place in Shireen Jinnah on Tuesday.

Talking to media at the spot of blast, he said that according to Bomb Disposal Squad, the bomb was installed in a bicycle.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar taking notice of the blast, has sought detailed report from SSP South.

The IGP has also directed the SSP to submit detailed report about the actions taken by police so far.

Earlier, six people sustained injured in an explosion at the gate of a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony.