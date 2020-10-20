UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Kg Explosive Used In Bomb Blast In Shireen Jinnah Colony: CTD

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

1 kg explosive used in bomb blast in Shireen Jinnah Colony: CTD

In-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Civil Line Karachi Raja Umar Khattab said that around 1 kg explosive was used in a bomb blast which took place in Shireen Jinnah on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :In-charge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Civil Line Karachi Raja Umar Khattab said that around 1 kg explosive was used in a bomb blast which took place in Shireen Jinnah on Tuesday.

Talking to media at the spot of blast, he said that according to Bomb Disposal Squad, the bomb was installed in a bicycle.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar taking notice of the blast, has sought detailed report from SSP South.

The IGP has also directed the SSP to submit detailed report about the actions taken by police so far.

Earlier, six people sustained injured in an explosion at the gate of a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Police Bomb Blast Media From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, ADHA sign MoU to expedi ..

36 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre launches trial of &#03 ..

36 minutes ago

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exch ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

51 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.