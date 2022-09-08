1 kid killed, 14 passengers injured in a road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A two year old baby was killed while another fourteen passengers got injured in a collision between van and mini truck near Pakhi morr on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Vehari bound van rammed into a mini truck coming from opposite side after one of its tyres burst.

They informed as a result Arfa Zubair (2) was killed whereas another fourteen passengers sustained injuries, three of them were reported in critical condition.

They said that the van went out of control of driver after the tyre burst.

The rescue 1122 rushed to the incident, they shifted the deceased and the injured to the hospital