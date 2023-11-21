Open Menu

1 Killed, 03 Injured In Road Accident In Wah Cantt.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 09:37 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident on GT Road within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police Station.

According to the police, the tragic incident happened on GT Road when a speeding car crashed into a car mechanic shop.

Muhammad Amir, reporting to the police, stated that he and his uncle Muhammad Nazeer were repairing a car at the motor mechanic shop when an unidentified driver, recklessly driving at high speed, lost control of the car and collided with the shop.

The impact resulted in the death of his uncle, Muhammad Nazeer, while three others were injured.

The local police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

