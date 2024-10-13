1 Killed, 1 Injured Over Old Enmity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A man was killed on Sunday and his friend was injured critically when unknown masked men showered bullets over them in the Kissana area in the limits of the New Airport Police station in Attock district.
Police sources said that Abdul Waheed and his friend Sajjad were going when unknown masked men showered bullets over them. Resultantly, Waheed died on the spot while Sajjad was injured critically and escaped from the scene successfully.
Later, the injured and dead were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, Fatehjang. Police while quoting the targeting incident attributed to some old enmity.
