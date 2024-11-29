1 Killed, 10 Injured In NWA Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM
North Waziristan Agency, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) One person was killed and ten others sustained injuries in a passenger bus accident that occurred near Saed Gai area of North Waziristan Agency (NWA), tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a passenger bus was crossing Saed Gai area of NWA when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, one person died on the spot. Ten other people were also injured in the same incident.
The injured were given emergency treatment by paramedical staff of the army and later, they were shifted to DHQ Bannu hospital. The people thanked the forces team for immediate respond and rescuing the passengers from the deep ditch.
