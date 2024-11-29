Open Menu

1 Killed, 10 Injured In NWA Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 11:54 PM

1 killed, 10 injured in NWA accident

One person was killed and ten others sustained injuries in a passenger bus accident that occurred near Saed Gai area of North Waziristan Agency (NWA), tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday

North Waziristan Agency, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) One person was killed and ten others sustained injuries in a passenger bus accident that occurred near Saed Gai area of North Waziristan Agency (NWA), tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a passenger bus was crossing Saed Gai area of NWA when it plunged into a deep ditch. As a result, one person died on the spot. Ten other people were also injured in the same incident.

The injured were given emergency treatment by paramedical staff of the army and later, they were shifted to DHQ Bannu hospital. The people thanked the forces team for immediate respond and rescuing the passengers from the deep ditch.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Bannu Army Died Same North Waziristan Agency TV From

Recent Stories

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 minutes ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

4 minutes ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

4 minutes ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

5 minutes ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

3 minutes ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

3 minutes ago
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

3 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

3 minutes ago
 6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operati ..

6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations

3 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record on attacking national insti ..

PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique

2 minutes ago
 Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal w ..

Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan