Open Menu

1 Killed, 12 Injured As Van Plunged Into Deep Ravine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

1 killed, 12 injured as van plunged into deep ravine

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed while 12 others sustained injuries when a Suzuki van plunged into a deep gorge at Jabori Mansehra owing to a brake failure.

According to the police sources, a Suzuki van which was carrying a female patient to shift her to the hospital when reached at village Kharbora Geeshah Jabori due to the break failure fell into a deep gorge, resulting in one person killed on the spot while 12 others of the same family got injured and they were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital by the locals and police.

The body was identified as Riasat son of Shabeer resident of Kharbora Geeshah while three other injured were declared critical including Atta Muhammad son of Sharif, Liaqat son of Zaman and Zafeer son of Gul Muhammad.

One of the injured told media that the accident took place owing to the negligence of the van driver Muhammad Nazeerwho was carrying up to 20 people and when he reached a slope, he switched off the engine as a result failed to controlthe van and fell into the gorge.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Mansehra Same Van Family Media Suzuki

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

12 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

12 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

12 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

12 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

12 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

12 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

13 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

13 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan