1 killed, 12 injured as van plunged into deep ravine

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed while 12 others sustained injuries when a Suzuki van plunged into a deep gorge at Jabori Mansehra owing to a brake failure.

According to the police sources, a Suzuki van which was carrying a female patient to shift her to the hospital when reached at village Kharbora Geeshah Jabori due to the break failure fell into a deep gorge, resulting in one person killed on the spot while 12 others of the same family got injured and they were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital by the locals and police.

The body was identified as Riasat son of Shabeer resident of Kharbora Geeshah while three other injured were declared critical including Atta Muhammad son of Sharif, Liaqat son of Zaman and Zafeer son of Gul Muhammad.

One of the injured told media that the accident took place owing to the negligence of the van driver Muhammad Nazeerwho was carrying up to 20 people and when he reached a slope, he switched off the engine as a result failed to controlthe van and fell into the gorge.