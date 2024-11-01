1 killed, 13 injured in different incidents

At least one person was killed and 13 others including 10 school children in different incidents on Friday in Attock, police and hospital sources sai

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) At least one person was killed and 13 others including 10 school children in different incidents on Friday in Attock, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident a man was died and two other injured as a car collided with pick up on Fatehjang-Khoar road in the limits of Fatehjang Police station.

Police source said that Mehar Khan was going in his pick up when a speedy car while over taking a vehicle rammed into it, as a result, Mehar was died on the spot while two persons were injured.

Separately, 13 people among them ten students were injured when a school van and a wagon collided head on Bassal-Pindigheb road near Dhoke Timber in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

The dead and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.