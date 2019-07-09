1 killed, 16 injured as bus overturns in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
Tue 09th July 2019

One person was killed and 16 others including women and children were injured when a bus overturned while overtaking another bus near Khurrianwala, on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed and 16 others including women and children were injured when a bus overturned while overtaking another bus near Khurrianwala, on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said that two buses were trying to overtake each other when one of them overturned on Zia Shaheed road Khurrianwala.

As a result, a man, yet to be identified, was killed and 16 others including women and children were injured. Four injured were rushed to Allied Hospital, Five DHQ Hospital and remaining were provided first aid by rescue officials.

The injured included Arsalan, Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Nadeem, Abdul Jabbar, Shahid, Sultan Haider, Khalid.

Those who were provided first aid included Rizwan, Shumaila, Nosheen, Umer Farooq, Asghar Ali, Munawar and Manzoor.

