1 Killed, 2 Injured After A Coal Mine Fire In A House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

1 killed, 2 injured after a coal mine fire in a house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) At least a minor girl was killed on the spot while two were critically injured after a coal mine fire broke out in a private mine near the Badami Bagh area of Lahore on Friday.

According to police, the firing incident happened in the Badami Bagh area and claimed one life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Two seriously wounded persons were shifted to a local hospital, where all of them were reported to be in serious condition.

Police said it was investigating the matter from different aspects and the body of a minor girl was handed over to the families after legal formalities.

