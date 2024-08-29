Open Menu

1 Killed, 2 Injured In DIK Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM

1 killed, 2 injured in DIK road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) One was killed and two injured in a collision between a truck and a trailer due to over speeding on Thursday near Bannu Road's Pusha Pull in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the truck-trailer collision was so powerful that it caused significant damage to both vehicles, with debris scattered across the road, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams faced challenges in extricating the victims from the wreckage, and emergency services were quickly summoned to the scene.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

