1 killed, 2 Injured in firing over land dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident during a clash on Chak Beli Road on Saturday in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station.

According to a private news channel, police spokesperson said that the incident occurred over a land dispute.

He said that the deceased was identified as Usman, while the injured were Habib-ur-Rehman and Rafiqat.

The body was shifted for post-mortem, and the injured were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Police have launched further investigation into the case.