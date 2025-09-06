1 Killed, 2 Injured In Firing Over Land Dispute
September 06, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) A man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident during a clash on Chak Beli Road on Saturday in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station.
According to a private news channel, police spokesperson said that the incident occurred over a land dispute.
He said that the deceased was identified as Usman, while the injured were Habib-ur-Rehman and Rafiqat.
The body was shifted for post-mortem, and the injured were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Police have launched further investigation into the case.
