1 killed, 2 injured in Nowshera traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :One person killed and two other sustained injuries on Saturday in a traffic accident occurred near CSD center, Nowshera.

According to the private media report, the tragic accident occurred in Nowshera when a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian while crossing the road.

As a result, one person died while two other were injured during the incident.

After receiving the call of the accident, rescue teams immediately responded to the accident site.

The deceased has been identified as Farhan, 30-year-old resident of Sarafa Bazar, Nowshera Cantt while Shahab, 17-years-old from Charsadda and Rehan, a 14-years-old resident of Nowshera were among the injured.