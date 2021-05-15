UrduPoint.com
1 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

1 killed, 2 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A young man was killed while 2 others sustained injuries in a road accident of a motorbike here on Friday.

According to the police, the rider lost control after which the motorbike hit a tree on Thandi Sarak road in the limits of GOR police station.

Muhammad Ali, 14 years old, lost his life while 15 years old Arbaz Khan and 15 years old Salman Khan were injured.

The dead and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

All of them were residents of SITE area Kotri, Jamshoro district.

