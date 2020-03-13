UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:46 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in road accident

A woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a traffic accident, occurred near Shah Jamal Road of Basti Lar, located in the vicinity of Ali Pur, Muzaffargarh, private news channels on Friday evening reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a traffic accident, occurred near Shah Jamal Road of Basti Lar, located in the vicinity of Ali Pur, Muzaffargarh, private news channels on Friday evening reported.

According to the Rescue sources, a rashly driven two wheeler hit a rickshaw at Shah Jamal Road, resulted in killing of a woman on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police after receiving information reached on the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Traffic Muzaffargarh Women

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab visits corona management ce ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab approves upgradation of DHQ ..

2 minutes ago

Nisar Khoro for early completion of Benazir Bhutto ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Finance Minister Disagrees With Opinion on ..

6 minutes ago

Washington DC Authorities Close Public Schools Thr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.