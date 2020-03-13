1 killed, 2 injured in road accident

A woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a traffic accident, occurred near Shah Jamal Road of Basti Lar, located in the vicinity of Ali Pur, Muzaffargarh, private news channels on Friday evening reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a traffic accident, occurred near Shah Jamal Road of Basti Lar, located in the vicinity of Ali Pur, Muzaffargarh, private news channels on Friday evening reported.

According to the Rescue sources, a rashly driven two wheeler hit a rickshaw at Shah Jamal Road, resulted in killing of a woman on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police after receiving information reached on the spot and started investigation.