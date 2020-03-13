1 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a traffic accident, occurred near Shah Jamal Road of Basti Lar, located in the vicinity of Ali Pur, Muzaffargarh, private news channels on Friday evening reported.
According to the Rescue sources, a rashly driven two wheeler hit a rickshaw at Shah Jamal Road, resulted in killing of a woman on the spot. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Police after receiving information reached on the spot and started investigation.