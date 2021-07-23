1 killed, 2 injured in road crash

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed while two others were critically injured in a road crash on Friday.

According to the police sources, a rickshaw and a high roof vehicle collided at Karakorum Highway Sultanpur Havelian.

An over speeding rickshaw while overtaking another vehicle collided with high roof vehicle.

Resultantly, the driver of rickshaw died on the spot and two of the passengers injured critically.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead body to Type-D Hospital Havelian. The deceased driver of rickshaw was identified as Asad Nazeer while the injured were identified as Zameer and Zaheer Ahmed.

The injured were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad while the dead body was handed over to the heir after completing all medico-legal formalities.