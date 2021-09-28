1 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Crash
Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two others were injured in a collision between bus and a motorcycle near here, late Monday night.
Police said a speedy car collided with a coaster at Jaranwala Shahkot Road, near Chak 59-GB bus stop.
As a result, 45-year-old Mohammad Riaz, s/o Noor Mohammad, died on-the-spot, while two others Ibrahim (50), and Rafiq (51), sustained serious injuries.
Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to hospital.
Police were investigating.