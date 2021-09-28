1 killed, 2 injured in road crash

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two others were injured in a collision between bus and a motorcycle near here, late Monday night.

Police said a speedy car collided with a coaster at Jaranwala Shahkot Road, near Chak 59-GB bus stop.

As a result, 45-year-old Mohammad Riaz, s/o Noor Mohammad, died on-the-spot, while two others Ibrahim (50), and Rafiq (51), sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to hospital.

Police were investigating.