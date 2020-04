1 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :One person was killed while three others sustained injuries when a car carrying overturned on Indus Highway at Lakki Shah Saddar near Sehwan on Wednesday.

According to report received here on Wednesday, a Cultus car heading towards Sehwan from Karachi turned-turtle due to overspeeding on Indus Highway at Lakki Shah Saddar.

As a result, 33 years old Engineer Rana Haris lost his life while three others sustained serious injuries.

The injured persons identified as Nazar Shah, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Naveed residents of Nazimabad, Karachi were shifted to Abdullah Shah institute of Medical and Health Sciences Sehwan for medical assistance while body was also brought to hospital for autopsy.