UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:20 AM

1 killed, 3 injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed and three others were injured in a road mishap, occurred near Mandi Ahmadabad road, Dipalpur, rescue sources on Sunday reported.

According to the details, a rashly driven car hit the two wheeler.

As a result, the man riding on a bike died on the spot and a woman with two children also received injuries in the accident.

The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Road Car Died Man SITE Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

11 minutes ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 ne ..

2 hours ago

Gulf’s Red Crescent Societies initiatives effect ..

3 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi surgeons perform Mitral ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,877 new cases, 23 more deat ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.