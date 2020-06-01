1 killed, 3 injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed and three others were injured in a road mishap, occurred near Mandi Ahmadabad road, Dipalpur, rescue sources on Sunday reported.

According to the details, a rashly driven car hit the two wheeler.

As a result, the man riding on a bike died on the spot and a woman with two children also received injuries in the accident.

The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Further investigation is underway.