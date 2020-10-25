UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 3 Injured Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

1 killed, 3 injured over land dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his three brothers received injuries as a result of firing by accused over a land dispute in Killon village near here on Sunday.

According to Sadar Police station sources, Imran Ahmad, Muhammad Azam, Shoukat Ali and Mudassar Ali were present at their land when accused Muhammad Yousaf along with his accomplices came there to take over the disputed land.

The rivals resorted to exchange of gunfire.The armed conflict caused on the spot death of Muhammad Imran, while his three brothers sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Meanwhile, the aggrieved relatives set the tractor of accused on fire and blocked the Depalpur Road for about two hours.

Later, on the assurance of police, national highway was opened for transport.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Road Man Depalpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakista ..

42 minutes ago

SCP to conclude its 16th edition on October 28

1 hour ago

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Smart Police Station a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Motorists can now report minor traffic accid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.