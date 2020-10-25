1 killed, 3 injured over land dispute

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his three brothers received injuries as a result of firing by accused over a land dispute in Killon village near here on Sunday.

According to Sadar Police station sources, Imran Ahmad, Muhammad Azam, Shoukat Ali and Mudassar Ali were present at their land when accused Muhammad Yousaf along with his accomplices came there to take over the disputed land.

The rivals resorted to exchange of gunfire.The armed conflict caused on the spot death of Muhammad Imran, while his three brothers sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Meanwhile, the aggrieved relatives set the tractor of accused on fire and blocked the Depalpur Road for about two hours.

Later, on the assurance of police, national highway was opened for transport.

Further investigation was underway.