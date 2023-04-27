1 Killed, 4 Injured As Bus Overturns In Mianwali
Published April 27, 2023
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and four injured when a private company bus overturned near Harnoli Mor MM Road in Mianwali on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, the bus of a private company went out of control after its brakes failed due to overspeeding, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue workers started the rescue operation and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.
The bus was travelling to Mianwali from Multan City when the accident happened, rescue officials added.