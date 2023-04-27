UrduPoint.com

1 Killed, 4 Injured As Bus Overturns In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 09:50 AM

1 killed, 4 injured as bus overturns in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and four injured when a private company bus overturned near Harnoli Mor MM Road in Mianwali on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the bus of a private company went out of control after its brakes failed due to overspeeding, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue workers started the rescue operation and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

The bus was travelling to Mianwali from Multan City when the accident happened, rescue officials added.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Company Road Mianwali Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2023

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th April 2023

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.