1 killed, 4 injured as bus overturns in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and four injured when a private company bus overturned near Harnoli Mor MM Road in Mianwali on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the bus of a private company went out of control after its brakes failed due to overspeeding, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue workers started the rescue operation and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital.

The bus was travelling to Mianwali from Multan City when the accident happened, rescue officials added.