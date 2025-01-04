1 Killed, 4 Injured In Bus-car Collision In Hafizabad
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) One passenger was killed, and as many as 4 injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Tabbshah Bahlool near Hafizabad on Saturday.
According to private news channels and rescue officials, the accident occurred due to fog and zero visibility.
Rescue officials confirmed that the injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
