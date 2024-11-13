1 Killed 4 Injured In Bus-van Collision In Lodhran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) One girl was killed and four others students were injured on Wednesday when a bus was collided with a Van in Lodhran.
According to a private news channel, road accident occurred in Lodhran when a passenger bus collided with a van due to zero visibility caused by dense fog.
According to the rescue officials, teams were reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.
The dead body of other injured was shifted to the nearby hospital.
