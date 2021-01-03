1 killed, 4 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :At least one person died and four injured on Sunday in a road accident when a van ignited due to short circuiting near Khorr Chowk in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

Police said the deceased was identified as Tanveer Haider, aged 34 who died on the spot while four others sustained burnt injuries.

One critically injured identified as Sadeeq Ullah was shifted to Rawalpindi.

In another incident, body of 70 years old trader was found from a suitcase near Galli Jegair in limits of Fatehjang Police station.

Police said the deceased, Zaiday Khan, was missing from Fatehjang city from last couple of days and his missing report was lodged with local police.

On Sunday on some passerby spotted his body lying in a suit case and informed police. Police said the body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter hospital for autopsy, adding that the victim was tortured to death.

Police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.