UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:20 PM

1 killed, 4 injured in road accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :At least one person died and four injured on Sunday in a road accident when a van ignited due to short circuiting near Khorr Chowk in the limits of Pindigheb police station.

Police said the deceased was identified as Tanveer Haider, aged 34 who died on the spot while four others sustained burnt injuries.

One critically injured identified as Sadeeq Ullah was shifted to Rawalpindi.

In another incident, body of 70 years old trader was found from a suitcase near Galli Jegair in limits of Fatehjang Police station.

Police said the deceased, Zaiday Khan, was missing from Fatehjang city from last couple of days and his missing report was lodged with local police.

On Sunday on some passerby spotted his body lying in a suit case and informed police. Police said the body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter hospital for autopsy, adding that the victim was tortured to death.

Police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Died Road Accident Rawalpindi Van Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

3 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

4 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

4 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

4 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.