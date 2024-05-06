Open Menu

1 Killed, 4 Injured In Two Different Incidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM

1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents

One person was shot dead while four others received bullet injuries in two different incidents in the various parts of Attock district on Monday, Police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) One person was shot dead while four others received bullet injuries in two different incidents in the various parts of Attock district on Monday, Police sources said.

In the first incident, a local landlord who is also a famous political personality of the area was shot dead over a land dispute in village Langrial in the limits of Pindigheb Police station.

Police sources said Sardar Azhar Sultan was shot dead by his opponents over a land dispute and fled away.

Moreover, two rival groups were injured as they attacked each other with different weapons after quarreling over a dispute during a volleyball match in the village Sirka in the limits of Hazro Police station.

Those who received bullet injuries were identified as Siddique Hanif, Abdul Salam, Muhammad Asif and Ahmad Zaman. The injured were taken to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro from where they were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

