1 Killed, 5 Injured In Hazro Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 09:51 PM

At least one killed and five others injured on Tuesday in a road accident on Ghazi Road in Hazro, Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) At least one killed and five others injured on Tuesday in a road accident on Ghazi Road in Hazro, Attock.

According to rescue sources, a high-speed bus lost control and overturned near the Ghazi Interchange, causing the tragic incident.

Rescue 1122 Hazro promptly responded to the accident, dispatching two ambulances to the scene. The rescue team provided medical aid to the injured and transported them to Tehsil Hospital Hazro for further treatment.

Further investigation is underway.

