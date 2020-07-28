UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1 Killed, 5 Injured In Two Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

1 killed, 5 injured in two incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A person was killed and five others were injured in an accident some eight kilometer away from Samundri interchange and a roof collapse incident on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, three persons were traveling by a car when it collided with Shahzor Van some 8km away from Samundri interchange.

As a result, Hussnain (35) died on the spot while Fida Hussain (45) and Husnain (34) were injured.The dead body and injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital Samundri.

In another incident, three sisters-- Iqra (20), Emman (12) and Sawaira (11) daughter of Sultan were asleep in the room of their home when it roof caved-in in Sidhupura Chowk, Qaim Sain Darbar.

As a result they were buried under the debris and were rescued by the team of Rescue 1122.

They also received injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Car Died Van Samundri Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Reno 3, OPPO gives you the chance to win another o ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue raising voice for innocent Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Wear masks outdoors too if distancing can't be mai ..

2 minutes ago

'PPP govt should concentrate on good governance in ..

9 minutes ago

‘Violation of animals’ rights increases in Pak ..

51 minutes ago

Malaysia to host Asian Champions League football g ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.