1 killed, 5 injured in two incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A person was killed and five others were injured in an accident some eight kilometer away from Samundri interchange and a roof collapse incident on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, three persons were traveling by a car when it collided with Shahzor Van some 8km away from Samundri interchange.

As a result, Hussnain (35) died on the spot while Fida Hussain (45) and Husnain (34) were injured.The dead body and injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital Samundri.

In another incident, three sisters-- Iqra (20), Emman (12) and Sawaira (11) daughter of Sultan were asleep in the room of their home when it roof caved-in in Sidhupura Chowk, Qaim Sain Darbar.

As a result they were buried under the debris and were rescued by the team of Rescue 1122.

They also received injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital by Rescue 1122.