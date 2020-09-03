UrduPoint.com
1 Killed, 768 Injured In 713 Road Accidents In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed while 768 sustained injuries in 713 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 430 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 338 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The data showed that 334 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 329 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 178 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 179 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan with 53 accidents and 55 victims.

As many as, 629 motorcycles, 97 rickshaws, 60 cars, 24 vans, six buses, 17 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

