1 Killed, 8 Injured In Orangi Town Blast

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:59 PM

1 killed, 8 injured in Orangi Town blast

At least a person was killed while eight others sustained injuries in a cracker blast in Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :At least a person was killed while eight others sustained injuries in a cracker blast in Orangi Town area of the megalopolis on Monday.

Police, Rangers and rescue workers immediately rushed to the spot of incident and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Identification of injured was yet to be ascertained while the law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area.

Further details to be followed.

More Stories From Pakistan

