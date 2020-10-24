1 killed, another injured by firing over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A brother was killed while another sustained injuries by the firing of accused over a dispute of house rent at Kahna area here on Saturday.

Police said that the two brothers Numtaz Azam (26) and Rohail Azam (22) and accused Mujahid Manzoor had some dispute over house rent on which the accused opened firing on them and managed to escape from the scene.

As a result Numtaz expired on the spot while Rohail also injured and was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital.

The accused SI was deputed at Police Training Centre Chung.

Further investigation was underway.