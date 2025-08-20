1 Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM
One killed and another was seriously injuried in a road accident that occurred on Lahore Road near Liaquatabad on Wednesday
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) One killed and another was seriously injuried in a road accident that occurred on Lahore Road near Liaquatabad on Wednesday.
The collision involved a car and sand-laden trolley, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Pindi Bhattian.
Azhar Maqsood, 28-year-old from Jhang, sustained serious injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Chiniot for treatment.
Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site and provided first aid to the injured and shifted the dead body to the hospital. The dead body was later handed over to the heirs.
APP/mha/ 378
Recent Stories
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 millio ..
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit
UAE expresses solidarity with Afghanistan, conveys condolences over victims of b ..
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business F ..
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over speeding claims two young lives on Havelian Dhamtore Bypass6 minutes ago
-
LESCO Board Chairman inaugurates Legal Directorate Office at PWR6 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest woman smuggler among 4 accused, recover drugs worth over Rs 36 million6 minutes ago
-
SAPM Mubarak Zeb appreciates PM on relief goods to Bajaur affectees6 minutes ago
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives on three-day official visit6 minutes ago
-
SCCI organizes cardiovascular awareness, cardiac camp12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center12 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Municipal Iqbal Library12 minutes ago
-
60 SIs promoted to inspector rank12 minutes ago
-
NCHR presents Minority Report to Deputy Speaker12 minutes ago
-
ASI arrested red handed in bribery case3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest 89,372 POs, 36,000 court absconders in 20253 minutes ago