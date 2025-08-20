Open Menu

1 Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM

1 killed, another injured in road accident

One killed and another was seriously injuried in a road accident that occurred on Lahore Road near Liaquatabad on Wednesday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) One killed and another was seriously injuried in a road accident that occurred on Lahore Road near Liaquatabad on Wednesday.

The collision involved a car and sand-laden trolley, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Pindi Bhattian.

Azhar Maqsood, 28-year-old from Jhang, sustained serious injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital Chiniot for treatment.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site and provided first aid to the injured and shifted the dead body to the hospital. The dead body was later handed over to the heirs.

