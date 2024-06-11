1 killed another injured in target killing case in Fatehjang

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A petrol pump owner was shot dead and his assistant was injured in a daylight target killing case in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, Major (retd) Sher Ali who owns a petrol pump was sitting with his assistant Muhammad Sajid at the pump located on Kohat Road when two masked men on a motorcycle entered the office and opened fire on them.

The attack resulted in the death of owner on the spot while his assistant was critically injured.

The injured and the deceased were immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Fatehjang by Rescue 1122.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene, including CCTV footage, and launched a further investigation into the incident.

