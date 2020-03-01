ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed when a fire erupted in a shop in Karachi's Saddar on Sunday.

As per details, the fire broke out at a store on Akbar Road.

The victim has been identified as Waqas. He was a shopkeeper and according to witnesses, lived in the store as well.

Rescue and fire brigade teams reached the scene and extinguished the fire, a private news channel reported.