1 Killed As Fire Engulfs Shop In Karachi's Saddar
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed when a fire erupted in a shop in Karachi's Saddar on Sunday.
As per details, the fire broke out at a store on Akbar Road.
The victim has been identified as Waqas. He was a shopkeeper and according to witnesses, lived in the store as well.
Rescue and fire brigade teams reached the scene and extinguished the fire, a private news channel reported.