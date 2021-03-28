1 killed as oil tanker hits rickshaw

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Khadian Police station here on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place near Toll Plaza, Khadian where an oil tanker (EX-1198) collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw.

As a result of which rickshaw driver Tariq (24) died on the spot.

On information, Khadian police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

The police have also taken the oil tanker into custody while its driver fled the scene.

Further investigation was underway.