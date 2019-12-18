1 killed as speeding truck runs over motorbike in Sarghodha

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed on the spot when a speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle near islam pura Sarghodha city on Wednesday.

As per details, the deceased's body was subsequently moved to a nearby hospital.

The motorcycle overturned after it was hit by an out of control speeding Truck near Sarghodha.

The driver of the Truck left the vehicle and fled after the accident, police rescue officials said.

Police said they reached the side immediately they informed and further investigation on the incidentunderway, private news channel reported.