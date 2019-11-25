UrduPoint.com
1 Killed, Five Seriously Injured In Dumper Accident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:40 AM

1 killed, five seriously injured in dumper accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A minor boy was killed and five others sustained serious injuries as a dumper turned turtle in Karachi's Drigh Road underpass on wee hours of Monday.

Rescue officials said the dumper was heading towards Airport from Rashid Minhas road and flipped in a Drigh Road underpass due to over speed, resulting in the death of a two-year-old boy, who was on a motorcycle with his father.

The wounded people were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Rescue police officials said, a private news channel reported.

The heavy machinery was summoned which removed the dumper truck from the underpass, police said .

