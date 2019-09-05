1 killed, four injured in Shah Kot road mishap

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :One person was killed and four others injured when a speeding truck collided with passenger bus coming from opposite direction near G T Road Shah Kot on early Thursday morning.

According to police and rescue teams. Rescue teams and police reached the site when they informed immediately after the incident.

Police said the injured were shifted to nearby hospital.