1 Killed In Car-truck Collision On Swat Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 10:00 AM

1 killed in car-truck collision on Swat Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A speeding car collided with a truck on Swat Expressway, Malakand as a result of which one person was killed on Wednesday.

According to Police, the accident took place near Swat Expressway where a car went out of control due to high speed and collided with the truck, in a result a person died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The police said that the people in the car had not been identified yet, but the body was being shifted to a nearby Hospital.

