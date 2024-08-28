1 killed in car-truck collision on Swat Expressway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A speeding car collided with a truck on Swat Expressway, Malakand as a result of which one person was killed on Wednesday.

According to Police, the accident took place near Swat Expressway where a car went out of control due to high speed and collided with the truck, in a result a person died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The police said that the people in the car had not been identified yet, but the body was being shifted to a nearby Hospital.