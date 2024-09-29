1 Killed In Cylinder Blast At CNG Station On M-9 Motorway
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) One woman killed while four other people were injured in a car's cylinder explosion on Sunday near Nooriabad on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).
According to a private news channel, a car's cylinder exploded while being refilled at a CNG station near Nooriabad in Hyderabad on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).
Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the body of the deceased woman and the injured to nearby hospitals in Jamshoro and Hyderabad for urgent medical care.
Local police confirmed that the cause of the explosion is under investigation, with authorities working to determine what led to the fatal blast.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that the structural damage to the CNG station was extensive, and police have cordoned off the area as part of their inquiry.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vehicle thief arrested, Stolen luxury vehicle recovered2 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Kundi offer condolences on death of industrialist’s brother-in-law3 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on display of weapons on social media, seized illegal arms12 minutes ago
-
Reducing food waste religious, moral duty: Maryam12 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah strongly condemn killing of innocent labourers in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at Panjgur killings12 minutes ago
-
Rind rebuts news of labourer' missing in Musakhel district13 minutes ago
-
Tribute presented to singer Naseem Begum at Multan Arts Council13 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1,500 kg Chinese salt13 minutes ago
-
Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen stages protest against Israel and the USA in Abbottabad13 minutes ago
-
PTI Govt fails to address problems despite 3rd term; Muqam23 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest eight outlaws, recover illegal arms32 minutes ago