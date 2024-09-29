Open Menu

1 Killed In Cylinder Blast At CNG Station On M-9 Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

1 killed in cylinder blast at CNG station on M-9 Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) One woman killed while four other people were injured in a car's cylinder explosion on Sunday near Nooriabad on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).

According to a private news channel, a car's cylinder exploded while being refilled at a CNG station near Nooriabad in Hyderabad on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the body of the deceased woman and the injured to nearby hospitals in Jamshoro and Hyderabad for urgent medical care.

Local police confirmed that the cause of the explosion is under investigation, with authorities working to determine what led to the fatal blast.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the structural damage to the CNG station was extensive, and police have cordoned off the area as part of their inquiry.

