1 killed in Korangi traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A young bike rider was killed on Thursday in a traffic accident near Korangi godown Chorangi, close to the Sui Gas office, Karachi.

According to a private news channel, the victim was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a trailer.

His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital via a Chhipa ambulance.

Police stated that the trailer driver fled the scene with the vehicle. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.