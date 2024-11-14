Open Menu

1 Killed In Road Accident In Joharabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

1 killed in road accident in Joharabad

JOHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) One killed in a road accident when a bike rider fell into a deep ditch due to heavy fog on Thursday Morning in the area of Joharabad.

According to rescue sources, Mohammad Farooq Awan, a resident of Head Gunjial Quaidabad, was riding his motorcycle to Rawalpindi when the accident occurred.

Rescue officials said that the accident happened due to dense fog. The dead body was transferred to nearby hospital for further legal action.

